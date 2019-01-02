Ethiopia's FM Meets Sudanese President, FM

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu, who arrived in Khartoum on Monday, met with President Omar al-Bashir and his Sudanese counterpart, Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed.

The two sides discussed on bilateral and regional issues of common concern.

"This bilateral relationship is the most strong bilateral relationship that we have," Workneh said during a joint press briefing he gave yesterday with his Sudanese counterpart.

He referred the visit of PM Abiy Ahmed to Sudan, which was his first official trip, and Al-Bashir's visit to various parts of Ethiopia to show the level of the bilateral relationship.

"This relationship is very solid, based upon common interests ... the discussion I made with Foreign Minister Al-Dirdiri also will boost this relationship. This relationship will continue to be one of the strongest relationships" he said.

Noting that the two countries have a common position on the issue of the region, Workneh said "So always we have a common position upon our regional issues."

The Minister, who delivered a message from PM Abiy Ahmed to President Omar al-Bashir, said he held discussion with the President on bilateral issues.

"I delivered a message and we discussed our bilateral relationship, the relationship which has both very strong relationship based upon trust, based upon the leadership understanding. And we both agreed that this relationship this trust should continue" he added.

For his part, Sudan's Foreign Minister Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed said that his country continues to work to strengthen the relationship with Ethiopia.

"We will continue to work to lift our relations on regional and international platforms," he said.

The Sudanese minister also said that his country appreciates the political and economic reforms underway in Ethiopia.