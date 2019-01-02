2 January 2019

South Africa: Baby Boy Found Abandoned at Joburg Bus Stop

An abandoned Johannesburg baby, thought to be no more than two months old was saved on New Year's Day, paramedic services said on Wednesday.

The baby boy was found wrapped in a blanket at a bus stop on Third Avenue in The Hill, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"The young patient was assessed and found to have escaped injury, although suffering from low body temperature.

"Paramedics quickly warmed the boy and later handed him over to the local and relevant authorities for further investigations."

Meiring said local authorities were alerted to this incident.

