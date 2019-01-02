1 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lucky Escape for Five After Car Plunges Into River On New Year's Eve

Tagged:

Related Topics

It was a lucky escape for the five occupants of a vehicle which ended up submerged in a river along Witkoppen Road in Fourways, Johannesburg on New Year's Eve.

The vehicle appeared to have veered off the road, ending up upside down in a river in Fourways, said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell on Tuesday.

Emergency services arrived at the scene just after 22:00 on Monday evening, Campbell said.

At the scene, they discovered that the five occupants of the vehicle had freed themselves from the half-submerged wreck.

Paramedics then helped the three men and two women out of the water to reach the river's edge.

The five had minor injuries and were treated at the scene. The exact circumstances of the incident have yet to be determined, Campbell added.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.