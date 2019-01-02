South Africa: Dutywa Police Arrested Man for Alleged Rape of an 82-Year-Old Elderly Woman

press release

Dutywa Police arrested a 20-year-old man for alleged rape of an 82-year-old elderly woman. It is alleged that the victim saw the suspect coming through the window and she recognised her as the suspect is her grandson.

The suspect allegedly accosted the granny and raped her. The case was registered at Dutywa Police Station. The suspect was traced and arrested. The alleged rape was committed on Tuesday 01 January 2019 at about 01:00 at Ngonyama Locality, Nouri Village, Dutywa.

The suspect is due to appear before the Dutywa Magistrate Court on Thursday 03 January 2019 on a charge of rape. Butterworth Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu condemned the alleged rape of elderly person especially as the suspect is her grandson who was supposed to protect his granny. He praised the Dutywa Police for their swift action in arresting the suspect.