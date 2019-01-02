2 January 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Biker Hospitalized After Successful Resuscitation

Epping — A man, believed to be in his 30s, has been hospitalized this morning following a successful resuscitation on Viking Way in Epping, Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, along with Life Healthcare and Community Medics, were dispatched to the scene at 06h19 after receiving reports of a motorbike collision.

On arrival, paramedics found the man lying in the middle of the road. Bystanders had already begun CPR efforts.

Paramedics took over CPR and provided the man with several advanced life support interventions.

After approximately 25 minutes, the patient's vital signs returned where he was thereafter transported to Tygerburg Provincial Hospital for urgent care.

The local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

