22 December 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: EU Grants €23m for Free Trade, Health

The European Union granted a total of 23 million euros for the Ethiopian government and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Back in September, the European Commission pledged to form a new alliance with Africa in pursuit of a free-trade deal between the two continents. To realize this plan, the EU promised to grant 50 million euros in a technical assistance package through the European Commission.

In its first phase, the EU has granted three million euro for the implementation strategies of the AfCFTA last week.

The goal of AfCFTA is to provide a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of people and investments. It also aims at accelerating Intra-Africa trade through better harmonization and coordination of trade liberalization.

In another agreement, The EU has granted Ethiopia 20 million euros for the development of health and nutrition programmes with specific emphasis for women, young girls and children in Afar, Benishangul-Gumuz and Gambella regional states

