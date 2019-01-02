28 December 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Security Guard for Allegedly Beats Colleague to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

An Ebute Meta Magistrates' Court in Lagos on Friday ordered a security guard, Usman Abdulkareem to be remanded at the Ikoyi Prison for allegedly killing his colleague.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. Kusanu said the accused would remain remanded, pending the outcome of legal advice by the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The accused, who is being tried for murder, was alleged to have hit his colleague, Augustine Musa, 34, whom he accused of gossiping about him, a development he said got him infuriated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Abdulkareem's plea was not taken as the court lacked the jurisdiction to prosecute such matter.

The Investigative Police Officer (IPO), ASP Gafar Oderinde, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 18, at Dangote Oil Refinery, Idasho Town, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos state by 9 p.m.

Police arraign truck driver for allegedly stealing 700 empty crates of beer

The offence contravenes Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and prescribes death sentence for upon conviction.

The Magistrate adjourned until Jan. 30, 2019 for DPP legal advice. (NAN)

Nigeria

Why I Won't Surrender to the Police - Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, has finally spoken from his hideout on the reasons why he will not… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.