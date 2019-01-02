Africa: Ordega, Oshoala Make CAF Award Top Three List

Photo: CAF

Nigeria's duo of Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega, and South Africa's Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana have made the final three for the Women's Player of the Year 2018.

The three made the cut after a performance-filled year which saw them make headlines at both club and national levels.

Oshoala, winner for the past two years with three titles overall (2014, 2016, 2017) has her sights on a fourth title, to equal the feat of compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha (2004, 2005, 2010, 2011). The 24-year old helped Nigeria to successively defend their title during the Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Ghana last December.

Talking of Nigeria, and Ordega earned herself cult status following her exploits at the AWCON and in the USA, where plies her trade with Washington Spirit. The 25-year old wowed fans with her pacy runs from the wings as Nigeria cruised to the title.

South African forward Kgatlana, 22, was the star of the last AWCON, scooping the Most Valuable Player and Top scorer accolades as Banyana Banyana reached the final. Her second nomination at this level and hoping to become the second South African after Noko Matlou (2008) to be crowned 'Queen' of African football.

Similarly, forwards Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have again made the shortlist for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) player of the year award, the second year running the trio have battled it out for the prestigious prize.

Egypt striker Salah claimed the honour last year and will be favourite again, hoping to become the fourth player to win back-to-back titles after Senegal forward El Hadji Diouf, Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure.

Liverpool teammate Mane from Senegal has been getting closer to the prize after finishing third in the voting in 2016 and second last year.

Gabon forward Aubameyang made the final three for the fifth time in succession, equalling the record set by Toure and former Ghana international midfielder Michael Essien.

His only victory came in 2015 when he beat Toure and Ghanaian Andre Ayew to the prize.

The award is voted for by the national team coaches and captains of CAF's 56 member associations and the winner for 2018 will be announced in Dakar, Senegal on January 8.