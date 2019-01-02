Nigeria: Why I Won't Surrender to the Police - Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, has finally spoken from his hideout on the reasons why he will not surrender himself to the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr Melaye, who had earlier alleged that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, will inject him to death if he is arrested, compared his challenges to that of Prophet Elijah in the Bible, in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

He also maintained that he will continue to remain in his hideout.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the police laid siege to the senator's Abuja residence on Friday, ending on an aggravating note, a turbulent year which began with allegations that the lawmaker was involved in multiple armed robbery and murder plots.

The siege marks at least the fourth attempt to arrest Mr Melaye by the police in 2018.

The police, in a statement by its spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, while speaking on the reason for laying siege to Mr Melaye's residence, said the senator, alongside his 'armed thugs', shot one Danjuma Saliu, a sergeant, in July 2018.

Rather than debunk or admit the allegations made by the police, Mr Melaye simply said in his Tuesday tweet that he is being wise and not scared by hiding.

Mr Melaye said the Bible records Prophet Elijah to be one of the strongest prophets that lived, but he went to Mount Carmel to hide when King Ahab sought him to kill him because of the way he boldly declared the truth.

"There is a difference with being scared and being wise," the controversial lawmaker wrote on Twitter.

The Bible record prophet Elijah to be among one of the strongest prophets that lived,but he went to mount Carmel to hide when king Ahab sought him to kill him cos of the way he boldly declared the truth. There is a difference with being scared and being wise.

Mr Melaye is seeking re-election in Kogi on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He is already facing two different trials by the police for alleged attempted suicide and allegedly arming criminals. He was granted bail by the court in both instances.