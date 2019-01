The Public is hereby informed that the President of the Republic and Commander-In-Chief of The Gambia Armed Forces, His Excellency Adama Barrow, acting under section 76 of the 1997 Constitution of Republic of The Gambia, is pleased to declare Tuesday 1st January 2018, as a Public Holiday throughout The Gambia, in observance of the advent of the New Year.

On behalf of the First Family, the government and the people of The Gambia, the President wishes everyone a happy and prosperous 2019!