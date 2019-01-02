South Africa: Four Children Found Dead, Mother Hand Herself Over to Police

press release

Police in Witbank are investigating four counts of murder after a 30-year-old mother of four called family members today, informing them to go and check at her house in Klarinet. They reportedly went there and were met by a gruesome scene where dead bodies of her four children aged between 11 months and eight years were wrapped in blankets inside the house.

The mother and her children, two girls and two boys were last seen on 26 December 2018, where all seemed well at the time. She handed herself at the police today and she's expected to appear before the Witbank Magistrate's Court soon.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has in the meantime pleaded with community members to seek help when in distress instead of keeping silent and only to act beyond comprehensible means.