30 December 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Suspected Stolen Goods

The members of Kimberley D-Relief arrested a 23-year-old man for possession of suspected stolen goods. On Saturday, 29 December 2018 at about 11am the police spotted the suspect with a wheel barrow in Carters Road in Rhodesdene, Kimberley. In the wheelbarrow was a flat-screen TV, cosmetics, stationary, an x-box, shoes, alcohol, portable hair dryer and torches covered with a blanket. The approximate value of the goods could be R40 000. It was later found that a house in Rhodesdene was broken into and the owners are on holiday. The suspect should be appearing in the Kimberley Magistrates Court soon. The investigation continues.

South Africa

