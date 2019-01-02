South Africa: Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Sebokeng

Scores of residents in Sebokeng in the Vaal have been left devastated following heavy rains that have wreaked havoc in the area since Sunday.

Home walls were destroyed, streets and homes flooded, the road network eroded, and some areas were without electricity due to the heavy rainfall.

??BREAKING: VERY HEAVY FLOODING in SEBOKENG near Vereeniging | ?? Thuso pic.twitter.com/hwrAI10FzD-- Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 31, 2018

Sebokeng - Flooding pic.twitter.com/YCb6FLNOIQ-- Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 31, 2018

Emfuleni municipal spokesperson Stanley Gaba said dozens of homes had been overwhelmed in the flooding.

"Municipal officials from Disaster Management Departments of Emfuleni and Sedibeng District Municipality visited the affected areas early on Monday morning, to assess the situation," he said.

The floods caused massive damage, eroding the road network in some areas and destroying retaining walls in many of the homes, with over 70 houses severely affected in Sebokeng Zone 6 and Residensia areas. Other surrounding low-laying areas were also affected with storm water making its way into residents' homes."

Gaba promised that officials from Emfuleni disaster management would remain on the scene to assist affected families. So far, no fatalities have been reported.

"Due to persistent inclement weather, more rain is expected in Emfuleni overnight, and residents in Emfuleni are advised to exercise caution on the roads and their surroundings," he said.

NOTICE: Eskom technicians are on site at Sebokeng Zone 14 to restore power supply in the area following a cable theft incident. The rain is complicating things a bit as technicians have to ensure that the wires remain dry, and avoid electrocution. Report cable thieves on 32211.-- Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) December 31, 2018

Extensive damage to private properties and roads in Sebokeng following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/sPOBAZFkmG-- Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) December 31, 2018

Efforts to get comment from Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe were unsuccessful.

However, he earlier tweeted that: "Eskom technicians are on site at Sebokeng Zone 14 to restore power supply in the area following a cable theft incident. The rain is complicating things a bit as technicians have to ensure that the wires remain dry, and avoid electrocution".

Source: News24