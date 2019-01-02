Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Data Usage Almost Tripled While Internet Customers Grow By 25 Percent in 2018

MTN Rwanda, the leading telecom company in the country, has reported a tremendous 25% year on year growth of its internet customers. During the same year, the internet usage almost tripled, from 5.7Million Terabytes in 2017 to 14.5Million terabytes in 2018.

Bart Hofker, the MTN Rwanda CEO said, "in 2018, MTN Rwanda invested over Rwf 22 billion in network expansion and modernization, which was key in the acceleration of internet penetration by availing quality and affordable services to MTN subscribers".

The unprecedented growth comes after a successful completion of network modernization that resulted into tripling the average internet access speed. MTN Rwanda has also been pushing a pro-customer campaign that, among other initiatives, left the internet (out of bundle) prices per megabytes slashed down from Rwf 51 to Rwf 10.

The trend is projected to continue as MTN has been positioning itself as the Number 1 Internet Network in Rwanda