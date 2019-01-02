Somalia: KDF Kills 7 Al-Shabaab Fighters in Somalia

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) say they have killed 7 Al-Shabaab militants and wounded an unknown number in an operation in southern Somalia.

The military seized 9 AK-47 rifles, 10 magazines, two rocket propelled grenade launchers and three grenades from the militants.

"Today at around 11am, KDF soldiers operating under AMISOM engaged Al-Shabaab militants at a location along Tabda-Delahola supply route," said a statement from KDF' public affairs office.

Two KDF soldiers sustained minor injuries during the intense gunfight on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

"KDF soldiers will remain vigilant and will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists, to ensure peace and security of our country Kenya, as well as support AMISOM operations in order to stabilise Somalia," said KDF Spokesman PM Njuguna.