2 January 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Somalia: KDF Kills 7 Al-Shabaab Fighters in Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jared Nyataya/Nation
(File photo).
By Joel Muinde

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) say they have killed 7 Al-Shabaab militants and wounded an unknown number in an operation in southern Somalia.

The military seized 9 AK-47 rifles, 10 magazines, two rocket propelled grenade launchers and three grenades from the militants.

"Today at around 11am, KDF soldiers operating under AMISOM engaged Al-Shabaab militants at a location along Tabda-Delahola supply route," said a statement from KDF' public affairs office.

Two KDF soldiers sustained minor injuries during the intense gunfight on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

"KDF soldiers will remain vigilant and will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists, to ensure peace and security of our country Kenya, as well as support AMISOM operations in order to stabilise Somalia," said KDF Spokesman PM Njuguna.

Somalia

EU, UK & Germany Suspends Financial Aid Over Robow Arrest

The European Commission, the United Kingdom, and Germany have suspended its support for Somalia Police in the South West… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.