Tanzania: Kigoma Council to Axe Dubious Tax Collectors

KIGOMA Ujiji Municipal Council has said they will not tolerate to any tax collector activity that denies the council to gather more revenue.

The council subcontracted some revenue collection activities to individual companies in the municipal but in recent days failed to reach projected target.

The Municipal Director, Mwailwa Pangani, said when presenting revenue collection report before the full council that they have started to take some disciplinary actions.

Mr Pangani said some list of steps that have already been taken include having meeting with revenue collectors and companies, and expressed their desire to take the actions.

Others giving some early warnings to those seem to lag behind in reaching their targets while an accused finger of denying the municipal revenue pointed to them.

In a bid to collect more tax and reaching the set target, the Director said, they have laid down various strategies by identifying new sources that may boost revenue.

Chairman of the Economic, Education and Health Committee, Hussein Kalyango, said in the first three months of the fiscal 2018/19 the council managed to collect 218.3m/-.

The Lord Mayor of Kigoma Ujiji Municipal Council, Hussein Luhava, said they have to set achievable revenue target.

Also, he said, when closing the council, they have to come up with new revenue sources to enable the Council funding social development projects from own fund.