Tanzania: Ruangwa Eager to Forge Ahead

THE Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ruangwa, has mapped out this year's development plan for the district.

He did so while receiving two classrooms and 80 desks totally valued at 80m/- for Kassim Majaliwa Secondary School from CRDB Bank.

He said during this year, they planned to construct a computer laboratory in every secondary school, a new district hospital, market and more primary and secondary schools, plus a district council office.

To demonstrate that the plan was workable, Mr Majaliwa on Monday gave 16 secondary schools four computers each, saying that was a forwarding note for the schools to start constructing a computer lab room.

"We could have started distributing the computers, but many lack rooms in which to place them. "This is a message that schools should start construct-ing the rooms...we have secured some 100 computers, enough to distribute 20 to each one," Mr Majaliwa said.

The PM said already, Ndelengere, Mnacho and Mkoa secondary school had a lab equipped with 20 computers each. The district has 22 secondary schools, four of which are under construction stage and will be connected to the national power grid under the rural electrification progamme.

Premier Majaliwa explained however that in the interim, had contracted Baraka Solar Company to install power kits to all secondary schools in the district. Mr Majaliwa gave the briefing when receiving two fully furnished classrooms from CRDB Bank worth 80m/-.

He used the occasion to hand over computers to 16 secondary schools that were represented by five schools. The district faces a shortage of classrooms and the bank donation will help ease the problem of enrolling new students.

Last year, 1984 pupils passed their national standard seven examination but 287 will miss secondary education unless 11 classes are built before the new school session begins.

Ruangwa District Commissioner Hashim Mgandilwa said the bank's donation would reduce the district's classrooms deficit by two classes.

CRDB bank Managing Director Abdulmajid Nsekela said the institution had offered 20m/- for the purchase of more desks, estimated at more than 330, in response to the DC's appeal.

The bank started making contributions for the construction project after the prime minister had donated 10m/- and two tonnes of steel round bars during the initial phase.

The premier furthermore said that plans were afoot for the district to construct a new district hospital and had 1.5bn/- in hand for the purpose; plus a new town council office valued at 1.9bn/-