Tanzania: Simba Must Work On Body Conditioning

TANZANIA soccer fans may be surprised why I have for almost two weeks in succession written and concentrated on Simba Sports Club's participation in the Champions League.

The main reasons for that are twofold; one is the fact that Simba is the only Tanzanian soccer club remaining in the continental clubs soccer tournament. Secondly, and more importantly, since Tanzania started fielding teams in these tournaments, it has never won any either of the two trophies, CAF Confederation Cup and the Champions League.

In fact, the only time Tanzania came close to winning either of the foregoing trophies was in 1993 when Simba were knocked out of the CAF Cup final in Dar es Salaam against Stella Abidjan from Ivory Coast.

In the two home and away matches between the two clubs, Simba and Stella Abidjan played a goalless draw in Abidjan but a fortnight later went down by 0-2 in Dar es Salaam where they were supposed to play better.

Therefore because Tanzania's record in continental clubs soccer tournaments is dismal, as rightly demonstrated by the fact that our second representatives in the continental clubs soccer tournament, Mtibwa Sugar have been knocked out of the second round of the CAF Cup, we need to provide our remaining representatives, Simba with as many advice as possible lest they also get to where Tanzania soccer clubs have always ended at.

As we all know, Simba are presently in the group stages of the tournament that is pitting 16, best clubs in the continent which have been divided into four groups. Simba's group has three other teams which are Egypt's Al Ahly, JS Sauona of Algeria and Vita from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Now what we need to know is that Simba could be the weakest team in the group in that the first team, Al Ahly has won continental clubs soccer tournaments than any club in Africa followed by Vita and of course, the Algerian club.

As I have already noted in my previous sports columns, the highest Simba have reached in the continental soccer tournament is when they reached the CAF Cup final in November 1993. And the highest level they reached in the Champions League was in 1974 when they reached the semifinal of the tournament after being knocked out by Mehalla el Kubra of Egypt.

But because Simba are the weakest in a group which has very strong teams, however, all is not lost if they work hard by improving their game. What Simba need to do is not to panic, but to work hard on their body conditioning and stamina, the only tools that can prepare them to take on any of the three teams.

On paper, Simba's level of the game is not very much different from what the Algerians, Congolese and Egyptians have if they work hard on their body conditioning and stamina. The point is, body conditioning and stamina would help them meeting whatever pace their opponents would decide to employ.

A team that is packed in body conditioning and stamina is capable, firstly, in marking their opponents no matter how long the game is played. And secondly, if Simba can employ total football (all in attack and all in defence) and throughout the allotted time, they can always catch their opponents on the counter.

In short, Simba may not be having the kind of players that Algeria, Egypt and the DRC, but they can easily handle such players if they have well prepared for the three clubs and the only way they can do that is pack their team in the right body conditioning and stamina.

Mtibwa Sugar were beaten 3-0 by their Ugandan counterparts, Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) simply because they were unable to stop their opponents from over-running them.

And, one can only be over-run by opponents if they are incapable of keeping their opponents at bay and you can only fail in keeping one's opponents at bay if you are physically and mentally not well tuned to protect each and every metre on the pitch against your opponents.

But the best way of doing that is being highly prepared physically and mentally and that can only be attained through body conditioning and stamina. If Simba do what I have advised them to do, they will either lead their group or finish second and thereby qualify for the quarter final stages. I wish them all the best in their endeavour.