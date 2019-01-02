Tanzania: Alliance Target to Pounce On Ruvu Shooting

2 January 2019

ALLIANCE FC coach Malale Hamsini has warned Ruvu Shooting to expect turbulence when they meet today at Nyamagana stadium here.

Speaking about his team's preparation ahead of their today clash, Malale said his players are well-drilled and he is confident that they will work hard to ensure they win their home match.

He said they need a victory at any cost because his main target is to make sure they finish in the top-eight position at the end of the seasons.

The former Ruvu Shooting, Ndanda and JKT Ruvu coach, Malale said he was impressed with the way his team played in their last three matches against Biashara United, Mufindi United and Stand united.

He further disclosed that his team now plays a good game, creates a lot of chances and utilises them effectively.

Malale called upon the team's fans and supporters in Mwanza to continue supporting their team wholeheartedly.

After Ruvu Shooting game, Alliance FC who are sponsored by GF trucks, will face their neighbours Mbao FC in the eagerly awaited Mwanza derby at CCM Kirumba stadium.

They are now placed seventeenth in the ongoing premier league standing with four wins, nine losses and five draws.

Meanwhile, Mbao FC manager Almas Mosha has promised fans and supporters here of a victory when they face Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba stadium in Kagera.

The manager said his team will miss the service of their central defender Babilas Chitembe who is still nursing injuries.

Mbao FC are now placed fifth on the ongoing premier league standing with twenty five points. They have netted thirteen and conceded seventeen goals.

