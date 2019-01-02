Tanzania: Yanga Focus On League, Asfc

... Deploy make shift squad for Mapinduzi Cup

YOUNG Africans will not feature a full squad in this year's Mapinduzi Cup, which kicked off yesterday at the Amaan Stadium in Unguja and scheduled to climax on January 13th in Pemba.

Yanga's Congolese tactician, Mwinyi Zahera said yesterday at the clubhouse in Dar es Salaam that they have decided not to deploy a full squad in the annual Mapinduzi Cup because they intend to rest most of their key players.

Zahera said they have been forced to rest some of their key players to avoid fatigue as their main focus is to excel in the Mainland Premier League and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

"Yanga must make plans and targets in things which will benefit the club at the end, because if you decide that you want to win each and every title or accolades, you might as well lose all of them," said Zahera.

Yanga, who are currently at the summit of the Mainland Premier League with 50 points from 18 games, are massive ten and 17 points ahead of closer competitors Azam and Simba respectively, have four tournaments ahead of them which are the premier league, ASFC, SportPesa Challenge Cup and Mapinduzi Cup.

According to reports from within the club, some of the senior players recommended for the tournament include those who were not regular in the first eleven such as Haji Mwinyi, Said Makapu, Deus Kaseke, Matheo Athony, Maka Edward and Juma Abdul.

Also the squad which will travel to Zanzibar for the tournament will be under the tutelage of Assistant Coach, Noel Mwandila, where the rest of the players, who will remain in Dar es Salaam, will continue with training under head coach Zahera.

Yanga competitors -- Simba and Azam have announced that they will feature their full squads in the tournament, which is part of activities to mark the 55th anniversary of Zanzibar Revolution.

The two consecutive winners, Azam FC under their Dutchman Hans van der Pluijm will kick off their title defence campaign tonight, when they face Jamhuri FC at the Amaan Stadium.

And, early today at the same venue, Chipukizi will battle it out with Mlandege, while Yanga will be in action tomorrow against KVZ. Simba, who will utilise the tournament as part of their preparation for the CAF Champions League group stage will open their campaign on Friday against Chipukizi.

This year's Mapinduzi Cup will engage nine teams from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, which are KVZ, KMKM, Jamhuri, Chipukizi, Mlandege and Malindi from Zanzibar, while teams from Mainland are Azam, Simba and Yanga.

The teams have been pooled in two groups A and B. Group A comprise Chipukizi, Mlandege, KMKM and Simba, while group B has KVZ, Malindi, Jamhuri, Azam and Yanga.

According to the tournament organising committee, matches will be played at Amaan Stadium in Unguja from group stage to semifinals and the final will be held at the Gombani Stadium in Pemba.

Winner of this year's Mapinduzi Cup will bag 15m/- compared to the previous edition in which, winner bagged 10m/- whereas the runner up will collect 10m/- which has doubled from the previous tournament prize.

Azam won last year's title after a 1-0 victory over Simba, with the lone goal scored by former skipper, Himid Mao with a long range shot which sailed through past Simba's former Ghanaian goalkeeper, Daniel Agyei.