Tanzania: Activities to Mark Zanzibar's Revolution Day Begin

ACTIVITIES to mark the 55th anniversary of the revolution began here yesterday, with nationwide environment cleaning exercise led by President Ali Mohamed Shein in Pemba.

The 'Keep Zanzibar Clean' activity was followed by a campaign dubbed 'all people in Zanzibar should be healthy', which involved multiple games at the Gombani National Stadium in Pemba after a two-kilometre walk which saw participation of national leaders led by Dr Shein.

According to the celebration timetable released by the Second Vice-President's Office, different leaders including the union Vice- President Ms Samia Suhulu Hassan and Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majliwa will grace activities which will include opening or laying of foundation stone for development projects.

Prof Makame Mbarawa, the Union Minister for Water and Irrigation, Mr January Makamba, the Union Affairs and Environment Minister, Minister for Defence, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, are leaders from the union government lined-up to officiate different activities before the anniversary climax on January 12, this year.

After the environment cleaning and mass physical exercises aiming to motivate people to do regular body exercises to minimise risks of contracting Non Communicable Diseases which are on the rise, the leaders called for continued maintenance of peace and unity in the country.

The timetable also includes presentation of special national honours and awards by Dr Shein to recognise people with good record in contributing to the development of Zanzibar during and after the 1964 revolution in various fields.

A grand parade of defence and security services will be held at the Gombani National Stadium on the climax of the celebrations, and Dr Shein is scheduled to deliver the anniversary address in the expected presence of foreign ambassadors and national leaders led by President John Pombe Magufuli.