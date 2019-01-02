Tanzania: Uhuru Media Launches Content Survey As Well As Workers Verification

UHURU Media Group has embarked on a threemonth research to determine the content of its readers, listeners and viewers, as the new Group Managing Director, Ernest Sungura, says he has equally initiated a thorough verification process to weed out phantom workers.

After that process, Mr Sungura told journalists on Monday, that he would embark on yet another process to verify certificates of all workers to axe those with fake or forged certificates.

The move, he said, was aimed at complementing a decision initiated by President John Magufuli, who doubles as CCM National Chairman.

In March 2016, he issued a directive to government departments and agencies to remove ghost workers from the payroll in line with his anti-corruption and austerity drive.

Three months ago, Mr Sungura was appointed to lead the CCM-owned media outlets and ensure that they deliver the best content to the target audience. The company owns two newspapers-'Uhuru' and 'Mzalendo', 'Uhuru' radio and online platforms.

At Uhuru Media Group headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Mr Sungura said all employees, correspondents and retainers of the company were holed up in a meeting to chart strategies that will in the next few months see the company competing with other mainstream media companies.

He said the company was currently conducting research to identify its key target audience and the content they want.

"This month, we will launch our digital platforms after a comprehensive research that was commissioned by the company to determine what our listeners, viewers and readers want," he added.

According to him, 50 per cent of media consumers in the world depend on digital platforms to get their news, and, 35 per cent consumes television content, 17per cent (Radio content) and that less than 10 per cent read Newspapers.

On phantom workers, the new CCM owned media company said he had started verifying all the workers to make sure that the company's money was not disbursed to ghost employees.

"I have information that some of the retainers, correspondents and regional representatives do not exist so that is why I have embarked on a rigorous verification process," he said.

To begin with, Mr Sungura started to identify all the employees, correspondents and retainers who are on the company's payroll by calling one person after another and meet them in his office face to face and see if the names that appear on their Identity Cards are really theirs.

In another development, Mr Sungura offered 50,000/= to every worker so that they can celebrate the New Year festivity with their families, terming it as a motivation for his staff.

He said the company would continue supporting all the efforts that are currently being undertaken by the national chairman in implementing the ruling party's manifesto.