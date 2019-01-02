Tanzania: Dodoma Eyes Increased Revenue Collection

DODOMA City Director, Mr Godwin Kunambi says they will throw their weight into crafting strategies to enable the Capital City increase revenue collection and become self sufficient.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday over the 2019 City projections, Mr Kunambi said they intend to let the central government cater for salaries only, leaving the new City's revenue collection to finance development projects.

He said they have started footing electricity, water and security bills for public schools as they want to meet as well the staff allowances so that the government pays for salaries only.

"We have to change our mindset, commitment and patriotism for us to meet our plans," said Mr Kunambi.

He further noted that when appointed the Dodoma Municipal Executive Director in July 2016, revenue collection was 12.7m/- annually saying positive thinking and team work have raised the 26bn/- of which 13.5bn/- have been channelled towards development projects.

"Our budget is 68bn/- from our local sources and as we approached half of the financial year, we have collected 37bn/- and I believe we will meet the target," said the City Director.

Moreover, he said, 200bn/- has been issued by the Tanzania Airports Authority for the construction of an international airport at the Msalato area with a ninekilometre runway.

Mr Kunambi commended President John Magufuli for his commitment to ensure that Dodoma matches both the City and Capital status in all avenues needed.

He went on saying that the main bus stand expected to be of its kind in Africa being constructed at Nzuguni area is expected to be complete by September this year, whereas job done at present is 33 per cent.

In his ambitious plan, he said, they are also planning city trains as 30-acres have been reserved for the mission let alone ring roads that will connect the city centre to all other areas easily.

On water services, the City Director said there are a number of projects going on as they want to ensure they have the needed reserve to cater for the increasing population.

The City, he said, has surveyed more than 42,000 plots in a number of areas as plans are underway to turn Hombolo dam into a beach whereas people will flock in over the weekend for relaxation.