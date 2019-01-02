Tanzania: Shein - Do Sports, Have Fun to Maintain Your Health

ZANZIBAR President Ali Mohamed Shein, yesterday, at the sports bonanza, encouraged Tanzanians to be active and enjoy sports for fun but crucial, in keeping body healthy.

The event, which is among the activities planned to mark the 55th anniversary of the Zanzibar 1964 revolution, gave the public opportunities to try different games at Gombani Stadium in Pemba after a short walk from Wawi-Matrekta to the venue.

Shein, who declared January 1st of every year for sports bonanza aiming at promoting regular body exercise for good health, was the Chief Guest accompanied by other government and political leaders including Second Vice-President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi.

He said "We want to encourage everyone to be active in sports. It brings love, unity, fun, as we keep our health free from complications like Non Communicable Diseases caused by mainly being inactive in your life."

An estimated considerable number of people took part in the bonanza in Pemba where Shein reminded participants that Zanzibar has a good history in promoting sports through different ways since after 1964 revolution.

"It was during the regime of the first President late Abeid Amani Karume, when Amani Stadium was built in 1970s, followed by Gombani Stadium during the era of the late President Idriss Abdulwakili," he said.

Shein said that almost each phase of government contributed positively to the development of sports including construction of Mao Tse Tung Stadium in Unguja, jointly funded by Zanzibar and China governments. Mao Tse Tung Stadium is scheduled for reopening tomorrow after major refurbishment by the Chinese.

President Shein said his government is committed to promote sports by building modern play grounds and supporting youth with talents, as emphasised in Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) 2015/2020 manifesto.

He thanked the Ministry for Youth, Sports, and Culture under Ali Karume, and the 'Zanzibar Body Exercise and Sports Association (ZABESA) for organising the 'sports bonanza' held in Pemba for the first time ever.