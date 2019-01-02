Tanzania: Mkapa Hospital to Hold Special Urinary System Treatment Camp

BENJAMIN Mkapa Hospital is planning a special urinary system camp treatment where the Dodoma-based hospital's specialists will team up with urologists from Vienna in Austria to provide medical services.

Benjamin Mkapa Hospital Urologist, Dr Remigius Rugakingira said the hospital has stateof- the-art equipment, thus during the camp they will offer specialist treatment of both genitourinary tract in men and the urinary tract in women.

However, he said, patients with urinary system complications should not wait for the special camp but through the hospital which he said they have the best technology.

He said that since August last year, they started issuing specialized treatment to patients with urinary system complications by conducting surgery using a special system.

"After diagnosis through the MRI and ultrasound machines, we conduct surgery to remove the swollen areas in the urinary system," said Dr Rugakingira.

Dr Rugakingira said since August, they conducted surgeries on 26 patients with urinary system blockages and other renal disorders.

He added that chronic urinary infections and improper treatment of venereal diseases have been a contributing factor to increasing number of the complications in the urinary system.

Moreover, he said, this year, Benjamin Mkapa Hospital will start offering radiation treatment especially in dealing with stones complications in kidney, gall bladder among other services.

"Radiation machines for that effect have been purchased and we are completing the procedures of fixing the equipment ready for the new undertakings," he added.

He assured Tanzanians with the complications who had to travel outside the country that Benjamin Mkapa Hospital will be there to serve them.

Moreover, he said, children with hypospadias complication have been treated since 2017, whereas the end of last year 32 benefitted from the service of which 21 have been cured completely and the rest are on various treatment stages.