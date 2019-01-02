Tanzania: Simba Halt Kagere's Move to Tp Mazembe

THE hefty goal average Simba netted in their four CAF Champions League matches has put the team's top hitmen at a stake.

Simba scored 12 goals in their home and away matches against Mbabane Swallows of Eswatini and Zambia's Nkana FC while conceding only four, a situation that heavily marketed its 'hitmen' to the wealthy clubs across the continent.

Reports suggest that Congolese giants TP Mazembe opened the hunt for Simba 'hitmen' by seeking a signature of Meddie Kagere, who scored four of the 12 goals.

Simba, as it was reported recently in the media, acted quickly by turning down the offer, saying Kagere was not for sale at the moment when the club faces a tough CAF Champions League mission.

Through the team's investor and shareholder Mohamed Dewji 'MO', Kagere who teams well with Clatous Chama, Emmanuel Okwi and John Bocco upfront, won't be sold at any cost.

Simba, who have returned to the CAF Champions League group stage after 15 years are grouped together with Al Ahly of Egypt, AS Vita of Congo DR and JS Saoura of Algeria,

hence leaving Kagere at this stage will deeply hurt the team's campaign.

Report from Lubumbashi said officials of TP Mezembe have been trying to recruit Kagere as they see him a vital tool in their CAF Champions League mission.

TP Mazembe are pooled in group C together with Club Africain of Tunisia, AS Constantinois of Algeria and Ismaily of Egypt.

Reports from Lubumbashi claim Kagere is capable of helping the team to succeed against its tough opponents, all of them from North Africa.

According to reports, TP Mazembe want Kagere for 300,000 US Dollar (about 600m/-). Simba have insisted not to sell him despite being offered the good price.

Kagere joined Simba from Kenyan giants Gor Mahia after they spotted him during the SportPesa Super Cup finals held last year in Nakuru, Kenya. He has signed a two-year contract with Msimbazi Street side.