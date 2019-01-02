Tanzania: Goodwill the Major 2019 Message

... Stressed by President Magufuli, clerics and some high-profile leaders

PRESIDENT John Magufuli and various religious leaders have urged Tanzanians to continue embracing love, peace and unity (embodiments of goodwill), which was demonstrated in 2018 throughout 2019.

In his New Year greetings to Tanzanians, the Head of State said the country recorded great successes in 2018 and asked wananchi to work tirelessly, towards registering greater successes in 2019.

President Magufuli asked public and private sector employees, farmers, pastoralists, fishermen, traders and leaders to work hard and intensify the war against corruption and embezzlement of public funds.

The Head of State said he believes the country's economy will continue to grow in 2019. "I am urging public servants to be confident, to work hard, and perform their duties diligently without fear.

A tendency has emerged nowadays under which some public servants say that they are doing something based on orders from above. I am urging them to work confidently," he remarked.

He said his government had crafted solid plans aimed at speeding up national economic development, and that 2019 was expected to be a great year under the support of all wananchi.

On their part, religious leaders said God created human beings to represent Him by doing good deeds.

The sentiments featured in sermons they delivered to welcome the New Year, 2019. Reverend Tusimsahau Manoza of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Eastern and Coast Diocese at Magomeni Mviringo, said: "God gives.

His blessings to those who are in unity, who embrace peace and love. He promised to protect us from any harm. But He also directs everybody to work hard and fully fulfill one's responsibilities.

Let everyone be responsible on his or her duties.

" He urged Tanzanians to pray for President Magufuli and his subordinates so that they can continue leading the nation by maintaining peace and unity among wananchi.

At St Alban's Anglican Cathedral, Diocese of Dar es Salaam, Fr Meshack Malilo urged Tanzanians to value the love of God to His people, which had enabled all of them to see the New Year.

He said that despite challenges people faced in previous years, still God blessed them with life, a gift with more value than anything else.

"We should now value this gift through, among others, embracing love, unity and peace while conserving the environments that surround us,especially forests and water sources among others," he said.

During a national prayer vigil at Karume Stadium, Bishop Godfrey Malasi preached peace and tranquility in the society.

He advised people, including leaders, to believe in prayers, saying they give them power to continue fighting against evils, including corruption and illicit drugs.

Meanwhile, as the world ushers in 2019, a number of high-profile world leaders have reflected on the year gone by and what they hope to achieve in the 12 months to come.

President Xi Jinping said China will continue to open its doors to the world in 2019 but will do so with its sovereignty in mind. "China's sincerity and goodwill for maintaining world peace and promoting common development will not change."

In Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta has set the government's goals for 2019, detailing plans that his administration intends to roll out. "Every Kenyan who achieves a personal goal, whether in academics, in business or in family life, grows Kenya," read part of his speech.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has warned that politics of defiance and unconstitutionalism will not be tolerated in 2019. The president said that politicians must be clear on where they stand.

He used Luganda and Runyankore words to contextualise acceptable and unacceptable politics, during his New Year's message delivered from his country home in Rwakitura.

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany pledged to get her country more involved on the international stage. Complex global problems such as climate change, migration and terrorism cannot be solved alone, she said.

"We build on what our predecessors have left us and shape the present for those who come after us," Ms Merkel said. Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK "achieved a lot" in 2018.

She urged politicians to back her embattled Brexit deal, two weeks before a vote in parliament and under four months before the scheduled exit from the European Union. President Emmanuel Macron of France said he had three wishes for 2019: "Truth, dignity, and hope".

He used part of his speech to urge national unity, as well as criticise elements of recent anti-government protests. In Russia, President Vladimir Putin also called for national unity, amid ongoing tensions with western countries and sanctions by the West against Moscow.

Mr Putin emphasised the need to rely on internal resources to improve living standards, and for citizens to act as "a strong, united team."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said issues relating to climate change and political division are getting harder to solve and international collaboration remains the best hope to combat them.

He pointed to Yemen as an example, where recent breakthrough talks "have created an opportunity for peace", and an agreement between warring factions in South Sudan.