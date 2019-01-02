Ghana: Bantama Residents Renovate Government Clinic At Asene Manso Akroso

press release

The chiefs and people of Akyem Bantama, a farming community in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern region, has handed over a renovated government clinic to Mr. Alex Incoom, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

It comprises a consulting room, labour ward, general ward and an OPD section.

The renovation, which cost GHC10,000, was funded by the community through individual contributions and communal labour.

The project, which was built in the early part of the 1990's, was abandoned for more than a decade ago. This situation compelled the residents to resort to a nearer health facility at Akroso, more than four kilometres away.

Commissioning the project, Mr. Incoom said the people's commitment to improve themselves through self help initiatives was in total spirit of the government's development agenda, which was aimed at empowering the people to lift themselves from abject poverty.

Mr. Incoom urged the other communities in the District to emulate example set by the chiefs and people of the town and praised the Assembly man and the Unit Committee members for their dedication and hard work.

The DCE pledged that the Assembly would furnish the facility with the needed medical equipment's, adding that, "the Assembly will also liaise with the Health Directorate to post health officials to begin work as soon as practicable in the facility."

The Birim Central Municipal Health Director, Mr. James Avoka, who doubles as the Acting District Health Director for the area, noted that the construction of the facility was a clear demonstration of the people's determination to tackle their health need heads on.

The Asene Manso Akroso District is one of 38 newly created Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies. It was curved out of the Birim Central Municipality and was inaugurated on March 15 last year.

ISD: Emmanuel Yaw Acheampong