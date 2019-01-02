Ghana: Tain District Assembly Donates to PWDs

press release

Tain District Assembly in the Brong Ahafo region has made a second disbursement of the disability fund to Persons With Disability (PWD) in the district to empower them to undertake economic ventures that would sustain their lives.

At a public forum organized by the Tain District Assembly Fund Management Committee for PWDs at Nsawkaw, the items presented included two tricycle, two corm mill machines, 19 Deep Freezers, nine sewing machines, nine fufu pounding machines, one industrial designing machine, bicycle repairing tools, electrical tools, battery charger, cash for business expansion and payment of school fees

The money forms part of the disability share of the Assembly's Common Fund and covered about fifty three individual.

The District Chief Executive, Ms. Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh urged the beneficiaries to take proper care of the items and to try to invest into productive ventures to help uplift their standards of living and welfare.

She stated that the purpose of the fund was to empower persons with disability economically to get them out of the streets begging for arms which sometimes resulted in the loose of lives of some of them through accidents.

The DCE appealed to the public not to discriminate against people with disabilities since it was not their fault that they find themselves in their present conditions.

Mr. Lawrence Adomako, local president of the Ghana Federation of Disables said the selection of the beneficiaries was very transparent because they followed the prescribed guidelines to arrive at the decision as to who should benefit out of the applications the committee received seeking for support.

He explained that the major requirement was that the applicant for the fund must be a disabled person and submitted application detailing what he or she intended to use the money for, based on convincing reasons stated the committee approved it.

He appealed to those who did not benefit to exercise patience as they would be considered during the next batch of disbursement

ISD: Isaac Yeboah