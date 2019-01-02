South Africa: Fees Must Fall Activists' Long Walk for Presidential Pardon to Conclude

Fees Must Fall activists will on Wednesday conclude their "historic walk" to the Union Buildings after their failed visit to convicted activist Kanya Cekeshe in Leeuwkop prison in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The group alleges that the security officials at the correctional facility did not allow them to enter and visit Cekeshe, claiming they were not ready for visitors like themselves, despite having made prior arrangements.

Led by activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, the group walked from Isandlwana in KwaZulu-Natal.

In August last year, Khanyile, himself facing jail time for crimes committed during the 2016 fees protests, also marched to the Union Buildings to ask for presidential pardons for those activists who had been convicted, but was unsuccessful in that plea following his conviction.

He will be sentenced in January.

The "historic walkers" said that they were expecting the "presidency to receive the memorandum they have compiled during their 495km walk from KZN," read their statement.

The group has also pleaded for support in addressing "all issues facing and affecting the youth and country in general".

