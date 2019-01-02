South Africa: Water Safety Tips

press release

Members of the public are warned to be extra-cautious while swimming at the sea, dams, rivers or swimming pools. This warning comes after a number of people have drowned recently in the parts of KwaZulu-Natal province. Educational campaigns and awareness were made in the province to promote safety at recreational facilities or at sea. As the festive season approaches, drowning is an ever-present risk when people go on outings to rivers, beaches, dams and swimming pools. Many incidents of drowning are linked to the misuse of alcohol and recklessness. We want to warn the public to behave themselves this coming New Year's Eve and on the New Year's Day. Keep away from water if you are under influence of alcohol. Below find water safety tips to be followed: