South Africa: Final Salute for Constable Vuthulula

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Ntshinga accompanied by DPC Maj Andre Gen Swart and EC SAPS senior management joined the family friends, relatives and community to pay last respect and last salute to Constable Alfred Vila Vuthulula at Six Trees-Palmerton, Lusikisiki today.

Different speakers shared the podium singing heaps of praise during the official funeral that pulled people from all walks of life including royals, police unions, police management and general community.

The late member was amongst the four members who were involved in a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of at least four police officers on 15 December 2018.

This accident not only took a son, father, and spouse and dearly loved family member, but also robbed EC SAPS of four dedicated officers and almost a million citizens a chance to be serviced by a police officer.

Cst Vuthula was born on the 27 April1982 and joined this century old organisations on 24 January 2011 after successfully completing the Basic Police Development Learning Programme on 14 December 2012.

After successful completion of the training, he joined the service at Lusikisiki SAPS Community Service Centre. He was awarded a centenary medal 1913-2013 in the year 2013.

Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Ntshinga said the member had unfailingly and without a doubt represented the province as a loyal and dedicated SAPS official as also testified by speaker after speaker during the funeral.

His loss is not only a loss to the family, friends and police, but a national loss said Lt Gen Ntshinga As she joined a long list of speakers paying last respect to this young bright and shining proud member of the service.

"On behalf of SAPS let me share these words from the bottom of my heart. To the family, friends and colleagues of Constable Alfred Vila Vuthulula. His loss is the greatest to all of us", said the Provincial Commissioner.

Cluster Commander Brig Vumile Ntandane remembered the late as highly reliable, "This member was a pillar. He built the trust towards the community and always committed himself completely to the crime fighting caise. If he said the perpetrators will be arrested soon, he made sure to deliver on such a promise and this helped restore public confidence in the organisation."

His Relief Commander, Captain Gowana described Constable Vuthulula as a very neat, disciplined and dedicated member who lived by example in the SAPS. "A hope to the management of the station and community," he recalled.