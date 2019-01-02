South Africa: Police Arrest Suspect for Attempted Murder

press release

The Police in Magatle outside Lebowakgomo have arrested a 27-year-old suspect for allegedly dismembering a 55-year-old victim of his private parts. The incident happened at Bolahlakgomo village at around 03h00 this morning on 2018-12-30.

The victim was found by a passerby, naked, bleeding and in an agonizing pain. The police were called and reacted swiftly but by the time they arrived at the scene, the victim had already been taken to hospital.

Preliminary investigations led the police to the suspect's house at Bolahlakgomo where the alleged severed private parts were found placed in a washing basket. Forensic investigations will still be conducted to determine if the private parts belong to the victim. The suspect was not found at his house.

A manhunt was immediately launched and the suspect was, within hours arrested at a wedding ceremony at Bolahlakgomo.

The victim has also suffered multiple stab wounds and has been admitted in hospital in a critical condition.

The suspect, who is also an ex-convict for Murder and Malicious Damage to Property, will appear in Thabamoopo magistrate court tomorrow on Monday 2018-12-31, facing a charge of Attempted Murder. The motive for this brutal attack is unknown at this stage. Police investigations are continuing.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the members for the swift response and subsequent arrest of the culprit.