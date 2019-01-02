South Africa: Safety a Priority for SAPS Western As People Prepare to Usher in the New Year

press release

The SAPS in the Western Cape is bracing for scores of people descending on public spaces and local beaches throughout the Province's coastal towns. Deployments have been bolstered along major routes leading to beaches and other public spaces. Roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints (VCPs) as well as stop and searches will take place at identified strategic locations. Police on foot, horseback, motorcycles and vehicles will undertake policing duties in a bid to ensure all are and feel safe.

Parents and guardians are urged to look after children at all times. The SAPS with members of the Community Police Forum have observed a disturbing pattern of children who visit beaches and other public spaces on their own without adult supervision throughout this holiday period. It is on this basis parents are cautioned to know the whereabouts of their children all the time.

Parties to usher in the New Year will be policed in line with SAPS prescripts on major events.

Meanwhile on the gang front, Anti-Gang Unit and Operation Thunder forces will be deployed strategically to prevent loss of life and injury. The provincial response team is on stand-by to deal with serious incidents and effect arrests as part of the SAPS 72 hour activation plan. Detectives are on hand to investigate all reported cases with a view to conducting extensive investigations as well as trace all wanted suspects.

Homeowners are urged to ensure their homes are properly secured during this period. Unattended vehicles are to be locked at all times. Visitors and locals are advised to be vigilant at all times. They are urged to enjoy planned New Year festivities within the parameters of the law taking into account the infringement of others' rights. Police with other agencies in law enforcement and community volunteers will be out in numbers to ensure a peaceful transition into 2019. Those who find themselves in distress are urged to contact local police for assistance.