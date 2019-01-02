South Africa: Safer Festive Operations Yield Success in Kimberley

press release

A 19-year-old female from Gauteng was nabbed for shoplifting just before the new year celebrations. The suspect was caught by mall security at a well-known clothing store when she tried leaving while wearing an alleged stolen Sissy-Boy Jeans. The estimated value of the jeans is R1000. The security alerted the Kimberley police who later effected a formal arrest. The suspect should be appearing in the Kimberley Magistrates Court soon. Police will continue to flood the malls, shopping centres and other hotspots during this festive period and will be working with all security forces and relevant departments to ensure everyone is and feels safe