South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Dealing in Drugs in Gonubie

A crime intelligence driven information was received and followed up by East London COCC members today at Gonubie which led to the arrest of two suspects for dealing in drugs.

They followed an information of a house alleged to sell drugs at Mzamomhle, Gonubie. The East London COCC together with Bufallo Flats Crime Prevention members proceeded to the address. On their arrival they found a 46-year-old male suspect. They asked the permission to search the premises and it was granted by the owner of the house.

Upon searching one hundred and ninety-six Straws of Tik weigh 62.9 grams with estimated street value of R13 800, 60.2 grams of Tik with estimated street value of R13000.00, eighty nine Mandrax tablets to estimated street value of R7200 and an undisclosed amount of money was found. A case of Dealing in drugs has been opened at Gonubie Police Station.

They continued with their information about another house in Mzamomhle also alleged to sell drugs. They proceeded to the house, on their arrival they searched the house with the permission of the alleged lawful owner and upon searching, and twelve halve Mandrax tablets, five and a quarter baggies of Tik weight 2.5grams and two full Mandrax tablets all with the estimated street value of R1200 was found. A 56-year-old male suspect was arrested for Dealing in drugs and detained at Gonubie Police Station.

The two suspects will appear in the East London Magistrate Court.