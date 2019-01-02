South Africa: SAA Announces Extra Flights Between Ghana and the U.S.

Due to increased demand, South African Airways (SAA) has expanded its non-stop service between Ghana and the US.

In a statement on Wednesday, the national carrier announced that it will increase its frequency on nonstop flights between the Ghanaian capital Accra's Kotoka International Airport and Washington D.C's Dulles International Airport to five days a week.

"SAA continues to see growing demand for our nonstop Accra service and this increase in our frequency will give our business and leisure customers more options.

"Our service between Accra and Washington-Dulles has been a resounding success from its inception in 2015 and we are very pleased to further develop the route with the introduction of a fifth weekly flight," said Todd Neuman, SAA's regional general manager for North America.

The increased service will start on 1 April 2019.

SAA offers the only non-stop flight between Ghana and Washington D.C. and offers travellers convenient connections to and from over 100 cities across the U.S. and Canada through its Star Alliance partner, United Airlines via Washington, D.C.-Dulles.

South African Airways' flights from Johannesburg to Accra will be available five days a week with continuing service to Washington operating on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The carrier's increase of flights on the route will also serve to support the new code share partnership with Africa World Airlines, which will soon be in place. It will offer convenient connections between Accra and additional destinations in West Africa including Lagos and Abuja in Nigeria, Monrovia in Liberia and Freetown in Sierra Leone.

In addition, SAA will continue to operate flights between Washington D.C.-Dulles and Dakar, Senegal and onwards to Johannesburg, two days per week, providing service on the only wide-body aircraft flying nonstop between the U.S. and Senegal.

SAA's flights between Washington-Dulles and Accra will be operated with the wide-body Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

For reservations and information, customers should visit www.flysaa.com.