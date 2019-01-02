Kenya: See You in School Thursday, TSC Tells Teachers and Students

Nairobi — The Teachers Service Commission has asked teachers to report for duty Thursday and urged parents to take their children to school as expected.

While making the appeal, TSC Chairperson Lydia Nzomo also said the commission is committed to resolving any dispute with the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT).

Nzomo added that the commission would make standby teachers available to ensure learning continues, should teachers fail to turn up.

On Tuesday, KNUT remained adamant that the impending strike will go on as planned, despite a court order suspending it.