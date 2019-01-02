South Africa: Suspect Dies During ATM Bombing, Other Suspects Sought

press release

Members of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga are searching for men responsible for bombing ATMs in two separate incidents. In the first incident which took place at Sakhile near Standerton, on Friday, 28 December 2018, a suspect was killed after sustaining serious injuries during an explosion.

Information at police disposal suggests that three men bombed an ATM in the area and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, leaving behind their accomplice who had been struck by debris breaking both his legs. The suspect was rushed to hospital under police guard, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police have since launched a manhunt for the two men who fled the scene.

In the second incident that took place at Acornhoek, near Bushbuckridge, yesterday, 29 December 2018. Information suggests that Security Officers who were on duty at a local mall, heard gunshots followed by a loud bang on the other side of the mall and went to investigate, at which point they were also shot at but with no one being hit. Moments later the shooting died down and they discovered that an ATM placed inside a shop had been bombed. A broken glass door bore testimony that the suspects had gained entry and also exited through it. It also appeared that an undisclosed amount of cash had been taken before the suspects could flee the scene.

Police are looking for the suspects responsible in both incidents, in the first incident (Standerton) Constable Nkosinathi Bettwel Mbhele may be contacted at 083 714 5791 and on the Acornhoek incident, Lieutenant Colonel Albert Manzini may be contacted at 082 469 1031, alternatively the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 may be contacted.