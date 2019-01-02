South Africa: SA Congratulates Brazil's New President Jair Bolsonaro

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, his sincere greetings and best wishes to the new President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro was inaugurated on 1 January 2019 and takes office as the 38th President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

"It is President Ramaphosa's firm belief that this occasion will mark the beginning of a revitalised, excellent and strategic relations that Brazil and South Africa enjoy," said Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.

The special bond between the two nations has continued to grow over many years and through many shared commitments and common experiences, more particularly the concerted and continuous efforts to comprehensively deepen South-South Cooperation within the ambit of not only India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA), but also the BRICS formation.

"The government and the people of South Africa are ready to expand on the already fruitful bilateral relations aimed at advancing cooperation in all areas and to further expand on the relationship between the two fraternal countries to achieve common objectives.

"The South African government looks forward to working together with the new government of the Federative Republic of Brazil under the leadership of President Jair Bolsonaro," said Diko.