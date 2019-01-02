Nigeria: ASUU Strike - NANS to Commence Mass Action Against FG, ASUU, ASUP January 7

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a noticed to all its structures and organs to commence mobilization for mass action against the federal government, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics.

This was contained in a statement signed by the association's president, Danielson Akpan, on Sunday.

The ASUU commenced a nationwide strike on November 4 after the lecturers accused the federal government of not implementing previous agreements.

The association had earlier issued an ultimatum of two weeks to FG, ASUU and ASUP on December 23, to call off the strike or face confrontation.

According to the correspondence, the association blamed the parties involved (FG, ASUU and ASUP) of not making appreciable steps in resolving the crises.

Mr Akpan accused the university lecturers of not showing enough commitment to end the strike, saying they staged a workout during negotiations with the government despite the latter meeting two out of their three demands.

The three major issues, the NANS leader said, include the non-payment of some academic staff salaries shortfall, non-release of operational license for NUPEMCO (Nigerian Universities Pension Management Company), and non-payment of earned academic allowances.

"The minor disagreement over figures in salaries shortfall which the FG claimed to be N15 billion as against ASUU's N25 billion," he said.

"None of the issues mentioned above directly improves the lot of Nigerian students or infrastructure and basic amenities on our campuses. Again, the question, why are Nigerian Students made to suffer for the interests of ASUU or ASUP which doesn't improve lots of Nigerian students arises," Mr Akpan said.

He urged all structures and organs of the NANS to begin meetings and mobilisation immediately ahead of the mass action commencing on January 7, 2019.