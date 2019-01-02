South Africa: Drug Dealer Stopped in His Tracks

press release

Another drug dealer was stopped in his tracks when Kimberley Police placed him behind bars, days before going into the New Year. On Saturday, 29 December 2018 at about 10:15 the Kimberley Crime Prevention unit were busy with the Safer Festive Season duties when they spotted a suspicious looking vehicle driving around Cassandra in Kimberley. The Police stopped and searched the 28-year-old man in the vehicle and proceeded to his residence to verify his passport as he is a foreign national. Upon arrival at his house the police found some tik and continued searching the premises when they discovered a suitcase full of drugs stashed in a clothing cupboard in the house.

In this suitcase police found Mandrax, Tik and Khat with an approximate street value of R120 000 and a substantial amount of South African and American money. The suspect was charged with dealing in drugs and should be appearing in the Kimberley Magistrates' Court soon. "The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lt Gen Risimati Shivuri commended the police members for a job well done and said the police will continue to squeeze the space of the criminals during this festive season and beyond."