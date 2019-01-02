Ghana: Govt Will Continue Safe, Progressive Business Environment

press release

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Muhamadu Bawumia, has given the assurance that the government will continue to create sound business environment that thrives on transparency and accountability.

No single government can perform creditably without the support from the private sector, hence, the need to create a business friendly environment that would attract investors, Dr. Bawumia stated.

This was when he addressed stakeholders, made up of civil society organisations, politicians, entrepreneurs, investors, technocrats, students and the media at the maiden edition of Accra Sustainable Development Goals Investment Fair in Accra.

The Vice President stated that government was creating an integrated system through the digitisation of the public sector and government processes to facilitate the ease of doing business.

The Vice President, who is head of the economic management team, also noted that, "our determination to be self-sufficient to move Ghana Beyond Aid was the driving force behind the implementation of the SDGs by 2030 that brought the issue of innovative financing.

"Government recognises the need to develop new markets and establish mutually beneficial socio-economic partnership which guarantees return for our investors while contributing to the growth of our economy" Dr. Bawumia stated.

On the recent banking reforms, the Vice President disclosed that they were initiated to ensure a robust and resilient banking sector that was in line with government's vision of developing a sound domestic banking that would maintain strong indigenous Ghanaian presence and capital market.

Source: ISD (Emmanuel Boakye Ansah)