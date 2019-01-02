Angola: Kenya Wins Luanda's Yearend Race for Seventh Time

Luanda — Mokua Nyandusi last Monday became the seventh Kenyan athlete to win the Luanda's yearend ten-kilometre race dubbed "Saint Silvester Road Race", by timing 30 minutes and 20 seconds.

Since the first edition of this competition, held in 1954 - whose winner was the Angolan Isidoro Louro - Kenyan athletes occupy the second place in the overall classification of foreign participations, after the Ethiopians who so far won twenty editions.

Check bellow the name of the Kenyan athletes that won so far the said yearend race of Luanda:

Jony Korir (2002), Paul Tergat (2005), Elijah Nyabuti (2007), Stanley Blwot (2013), Stephen Kibe (2014), Alex Olitiptip (2015) and Mokua Nyandusi (2018).

In the females category, whose competition began in the year 1984 (won by the Portuguese Rita Barralho), the athleete Beyanesh Ayele became the ninth Ethiopian female to conquer the Luanda yearend race title, by timing 33 minutes and 56 seconds.

On the other hand, Ana Isabel, from the southern Huila Province, was the first Angolan female athlete to win the yearend footrace, in the year 2013.