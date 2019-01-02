Ghana: Seikwa Health Center Gets Ambulance

press release

The District Chief Executive for Tain, Ms. Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh has handed over an ambulance to the Seikwa Health center to support health delivery in the catchment area and the district as a whole.

The ambulance, which was donated by the Lysaro Group, is equipped with infusion hanger, suctioning machine, air vent, auto regulated bed, oxygen cylinders connected with its outlets, pen touch to check the reflection of lights.

The DCE expressed gratitude to the donors and noted that the absence of ambulance service in the district had been her headache.

The District Health Director, Mr. Kofi Annor Doku Annor said the ambulance has come at the right time, adding that emergence cases could now be transported to the next referral point on time.

He assured that the ambulance would be used for its intended purpose.

ISD: Isaac Yeboah