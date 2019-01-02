Ghana: Berekum West DCE Cuts Sod for Jininjini Health Center

press release

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Berekum West, Mr. Isaac Osei has cut sod for the construction of a staff quarters for the Jinijini Health Center.

To be funded by the District Assembly through its common fund, it is expected to be completed in eight months.

Breaking the ground for work to start, the DCE said the quarters would have a two bedroom with toilet facilities and a kitchen. "Accommodation for health workers is as important as the service delivery process, hence the need for the assembly to start with this", he stressed.

Mr. Osei listed ongoing projects by the Assembly to bring socio-economic development to the doorsteps of the populace in the area as the construction of teachers' quarters at Fetentaa, a 30-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Botokrom, evacuation of refuse dumps at Jamdede and Jinijini.

The DCE commended chiefs for their support and urged them not to relent on their efforts. Also, he encouraged the people to contribute their quota by paying taxes to the Assembly.

Nana Tutu Asare Baffour II, Chief of Jinijini thanked the Assembly for the project and pledged his unflinching support for the DCE and the Assembly in their quest to accelerate the development of the young district.

Source: ISD (Alan T. Boakye-Yeboah)