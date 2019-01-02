Angola: Portugal Tops List of Angolan Flights Destinations in December

Luanda — The Portuguese cities of Lisbon an Oporto were the main international destinations of the Angolan flights last month, essentially due to the fact that many of those that left the country in December travelled to Portugal for health reasons or in yearend season holidays, ANGOP has learnt.

The state-owned Angolan Airlines "TAAG" (the country's flag carrier) has fourteen weekly flights to Lisbon, three to Oporto, seven to Windhoek (Namibia), eleven to Johannesburg (South Africa) and four to Cape Town (South Africa) and five to Maputo (Mozambique).

On its turn, the Portuguese Airlines (TAP), from Monday to Saturday, transports about 475 passengers per day from Luanda to Lisbon and Oporto.

ANGOP has learnt that the main African destinations are Windhoek, Johannesburg and Maputo respectively.