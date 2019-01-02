Angola: Secretary of State Wishes Increase in Number of Yearend Racers

Luanda — The secretary of State for Sports, Carlos Almeida, last Monday in Luanda defended the need for hard work with a view to increasing the number of participants in the Luanda yearend footrace from five thousand to six thousand contestants.

Speaking to the press, in the end of the 63rd rd edition of the ten-kilometre road race - won by the Kenyan Mokua Nyudusi (males) and the Ethiopian Beyanesh Ayele (females) - secretary of State Carlos Almeida commended the organisers of the race for managing to continue to give the competition an international character, having added that the higher the number of participants the more dignifying the competition becomes.

The 2018 Saint Silvester Road Race of Luanda had 2000 contestants, six of whom were foreigners.

"A great work has been done by the Angolan Athletics Federation and other partners so that the race could take place in a positive environment. The Saint Silvester (Road Race) returned to its international character, therefore we must work to see the Angolan athletes improve their competitive level and make the competition have a participation of five thousand or six thousand athletes", the secretary of State emphasised.

Meanwhile, the Angolan athlete Alexandre João, from Interclube team, finished the race in the third position with 35 minutes and 53 seconds. The subsequent two positions were also taken by Angolan athletes, namely Luís Kuvingua (Interclube, 32min:13sec) and Rafael Epesse (1º de Agosto 32min:19sec).

In females category, the Angolan Adelaide Machado (Interclube), ended up second (36min:42sec), followed by Lúcia Gomes (Cuanza Sul, 37min:15sec) and Ernestina Paulino (Interclube, 37min:20sec).