2 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gauteng Cop Drowns At KZN Beach While On Holiday

A Boksburg police officer on holiday in KwaZulu-Natal drowned after getting into difficulty on a South Coast beach, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that Search and Rescue officials were called out to Saint Michael's Beach in Margate on Tuesday at 11:00.

She said the 40-year-old officer was pulled out of the sea after getting caught in a rip current.

"CPR was initiated, but sadly the person was declared [dead]. All relevant roleplayers were informed and are on scene."

An inquest docket has been opened.

