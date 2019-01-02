2 January 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Body Found in a River.

Bloemfontein — The body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, was found this morning in a river running through a nearby golf course in Bloemfontein.

ER24 paramedics, along with the SAPS Search and Rescue, arrived on the scene at 11h50 to find the body of a man lying partially on the banks between numerous bushes.

The man was assessed and found to have no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

